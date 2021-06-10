Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Director George Syllantavos Sells 27,032 Shares

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Director George Syllantavos sold 27,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $39,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,497.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PHUN opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $103.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 12.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.49. Phunware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.34.

Get Phunware alerts:

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Phunware had a negative net margin of 339.41% and a negative return on equity of 917.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. Research analysts forecast that Phunware, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PHUN. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Phunware in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Phunware by 5,267.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,089,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phunware by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 250,499 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phunware by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phunware during the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phunware by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 130,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.