Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 3,068 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,815,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 781,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,148,000 after acquiring an additional 175,978 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 386,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,343,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,455,000.

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.72. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,515. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.26. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $79.58.

