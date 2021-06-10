Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 319,077 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,286,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,077 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Germany ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. owned about 1.47% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $43,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 38,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 48.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 89,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWG traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.54. 31,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,289,360. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $36.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.16.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

