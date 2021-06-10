Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 679,465 Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 679,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,235,000. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1,018.5% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PEJ traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.19. 2,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,039. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12-month low of $27.95 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.41.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.