Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.23. 10,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,360. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.53. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $47.56.

