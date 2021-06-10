Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 3,594 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLTR traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,396. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.26. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $79.71 and a 12 month high of $105.13.

