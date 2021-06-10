Piper Sandler Comments on Stitch Fix, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stitch Fix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SFIX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $64.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.04. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $113.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -73.47 and a beta of 2.04.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%.

In other news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $558,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $215,867.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,957,439.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,753 shares of company stock valued at $20,667,602 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 137,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after buying an additional 50,510 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,393,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

