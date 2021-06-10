PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on AGS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.89.

Shares of AGS stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $384.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 3.54. PlayAGS has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $11.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 46.85% and a negative return on equity of 129.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PlayAGS will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 3,714.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

