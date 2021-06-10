Playkey Price Down 59% Over Last Week (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 10th. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded down 59% against the US dollar. One Playkey coin can now be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $199,731.39 and $77,607.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00063613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00023680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $308.90 or 0.00844588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00089221 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.68 or 0.08464055 BTC.

Playkey Coin Profile

PKT is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 16,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

