Polen Capital Management LLC Buys 229 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $47,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 280.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 599.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 20,128 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,308,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $298.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.22 and a 12-month high of $318.34. The firm has a market cap of $108.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.41.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In other news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $6,877,429.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,279,442.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,492 shares of company stock worth $74,640,727. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.00.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

