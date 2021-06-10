Polen Capital Management LLC Buys 47,577 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 61.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,577 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Goosehead Insurance worth $13,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $2,050,713.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,751,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,104,488.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Patrick Moxley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $227,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,982,286.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,063 shares of company stock worth $37,420,661 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSHD stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.66. 229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,933. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.43. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $62.75 and a 1-year high of $174.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.52.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.20.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

