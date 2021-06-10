Polen Capital Management LLC Buys 9,982 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $8,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EEFT shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.73.

Shares of EEFT traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.21. 450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -581.31 and a beta of 1.66. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.06 and a 52 week high of $167.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.78 million. Euronet Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

