Polen Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,377,029 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,751 shares during the quarter. Illumina comprises 2.1% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Illumina worth $912,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 820 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 621 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,337,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,524,541.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,428 shares of company stock valued at $8,611,538. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $6.72 on Thursday, reaching $440.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,288. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.39 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $398.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.89.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

