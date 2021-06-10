Polkamarkets Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.93 Million (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 10th. In the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkamarkets has a total market cap of $8.93 million and $386,584.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00064247 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00023500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.89 or 0.00866122 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00047623 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.27 or 0.08537275 BTC.

Polkamarkets Profile

Polkamarkets (POLK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,900,000 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

