Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,490,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,897,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,712,000 after acquiring an additional 74,204 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 670,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,779,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POR. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

In related news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $74,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,589.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $202,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,236.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,523 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $49.61 on Thursday. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $31.96 and a one year high of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.31.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.27%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

