Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Raised to C$55.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Precision Drilling to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bankshares raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.29.

Shares of TSE:PD traded down C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$44.85. 62,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,490. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$596.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.99. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$15.20 and a 52-week high of C$48.21.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.83) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$236.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$233.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -5.0100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

