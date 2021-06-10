PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells $535,622.99 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 5,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $535,622.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of PSMT opened at $91.30 on Thursday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.02 and a 1 year high of $104.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.90.
PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $937.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
PriceSmart Company Profile
PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.
