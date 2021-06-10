PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells $535,622.99 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 5,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $535,622.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PSMT opened at $91.30 on Thursday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.02 and a 1 year high of $104.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $937.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 137.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

