Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 11,141 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,141 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $15,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Atish Shah sold 4,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $97,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 33,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $642,392.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 448,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,552,723.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,259 shares of company stock worth $1,379,205 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE XHR opened at $20.43 on Thursday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 75.76% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

