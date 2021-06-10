Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 218,363 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,352 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,363 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $15,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 59,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Devon Energy by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 111,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 46,639 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Devon Energy by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,740 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 93,383 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Devon Energy by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 280,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 121,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 141,887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.51.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $29.93 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $31.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 3.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

