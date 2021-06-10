Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,332 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,282 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $16,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $2,240,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $531,561,000 after purchasing an additional 104,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 103,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,727,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $226,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael Olosky bought 400 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.43 per share, with a total value of $46,972.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $110.74 on Thursday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.68 and a fifty-two week high of $119.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.49. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $347.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.10 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

