Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,048,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 36,727 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $15,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1,870.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKT. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.15. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a PEG ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

