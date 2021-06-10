Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,870 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 155,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $15,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth $131,966,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth $100,783,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,987,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,071,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,772,000 after buying an additional 588,753 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at about $48,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $114,156.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,664.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $404,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,740 shares of company stock worth $2,572,258. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBOE stock opened at $114.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.65. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $116.39.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

CBOE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.31.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

