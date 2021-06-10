Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,841 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Federated Hermes worth $14,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHI. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 1,003.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 179,924 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 242,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 16,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,660,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHI stock opened at $32.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.38. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.34 and a 1-year high of $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $341.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 23.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.44%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $31,222.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 316,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,040,799.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $1,174,198.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 529,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,024.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,672 shares of company stock worth $1,217,954 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

