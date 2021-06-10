Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Private Bancorp of America Inc. is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. It provides banking services including Internet banking, retirement accounts, credit card, merchant banking facilities to individuals and businesses. Private Bancorp of America Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

PBAM opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. Private Bancorp of America has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.57. The company has a market cap of $138.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.47.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Private Bancorp of America will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

