ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. ProAssurance posted earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 110%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 16.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JMP Securities increased their target price on ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. ProAssurance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at $13,589,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,878,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,152,000 after purchasing an additional 44,735 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,185,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,088,000 after purchasing an additional 715,375 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRA traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $24.43. The stock had a trading volume of 785 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,140. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.66. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $29.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.46%.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

