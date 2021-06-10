ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 4,230.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TQQQ. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 185.8% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 347,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,257,000 after acquiring an additional 226,199 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 261,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,872,000 after purchasing an additional 151,013 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 91,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 43,639 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,367,000 after purchasing an additional 42,478 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 78,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 39,352 shares during the period.

Shares of TQQQ opened at $105.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.54. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $112.23.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

