PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 43,993 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 837,633 shares.The stock last traded at $32.67 and had previously closed at $32.13.
PUBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.50.
In other PubMatic news, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 4,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $128,112.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $507,160.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,155 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,273 in the last three months.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,643,000 after purchasing an additional 306,692 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth about $19,590,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,411,000 after acquiring an additional 355,417 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth about $33,133,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth about $11,422,000. 11.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
