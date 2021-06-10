PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 43,993 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 837,633 shares.The stock last traded at $32.67 and had previously closed at $32.13.

PUBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.50.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.48 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PubMatic news, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 4,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $128,112.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $507,160.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,155 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,273 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,643,000 after purchasing an additional 306,692 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth about $19,590,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,411,000 after acquiring an additional 355,417 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth about $33,133,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth about $11,422,000. 11.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

