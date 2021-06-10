PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Alembic Global Advisors

Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Shares of PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $19.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.31. The company has a quick ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. PureCycle Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $35.75.

In related news, CFO Michael E. Dee acquired 2,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $50,000.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,000.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Melissa Westerman acquired 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $199,158.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCT. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,151,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,804,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,475,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,545,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,229,000. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

