PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,474 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 1,359 shares.The stock last traded at $56.11 and had previously closed at $57.00.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PureTech Health from $66.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,805.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PureTech Health stock. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 262,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000. Colony Group LLC owned 0.92% of PureTech Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC)

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

