Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Kontoor Brands, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kontoor Brands in a report released on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.67. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $651.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.75 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 440.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $62.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 301,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,237,000 after buying an additional 41,042 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,379,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,299,000 after purchasing an additional 299,525 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,303,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,344,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,329,000 after acquiring an additional 779,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Kontoor Brands news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,145,048.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,130.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

