Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Increased by Raymond James

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a report released on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

HBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Haywood Securities increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.28.

TSE:HBM opened at C$8.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.50. The company has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.36. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$3.67 and a 52 week high of C$11.62.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$397.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$438.71 million.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$28,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$378,070.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

