Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Lifted by Colliers Securities

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vishay Precision Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 7th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.41 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 4.56%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Vishay Precision Group from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of VPG opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.69. Vishay Precision Group has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.60 million, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VPG. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter valued at $10,813,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vishay Precision Group by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 297,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 97,531 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vishay Precision Group by 208.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 80,675 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,307,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vishay Precision Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 950,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,922,000 after purchasing an additional 61,413 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $341,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,115.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

