Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Issued By Piper Sandler

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Marvell Technology in a research report issued on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

MRVL has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

MRVL opened at $50.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.02.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $364,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,411 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,768,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,790,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,897 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,005,256,000 after buying an additional 2,835,624 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,510,000 after buying an additional 2,572,268 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,467,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $610,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,188 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,230,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $550,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,501 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

