Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Boosted by William Blair

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ABM Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 9th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. William Blair also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 13.90%. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

ABM has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Shares of ABM opened at $48.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.55 and a beta of 1.39. ABM Industries has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.48.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,255,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,138,000 after acquiring an additional 961,135 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,290,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2,498.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 618,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,555,000 after acquiring an additional 594,802 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,421,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,526,000 after acquiring an additional 193,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,418,000 after acquiring an additional 149,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $414,161.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $764,371.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,221.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,372 shares of company stock worth $2,504,283. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

