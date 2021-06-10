QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $78.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $76.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 0.29% from the stock’s current price.

QTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.86.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of QTS stock opened at $78.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.44 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $424,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,208,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $678,050.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,117.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,757. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTS. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.