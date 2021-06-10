QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $78.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $76.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 0.29% from the stock’s current price.
QTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.86.
Shares of QTS stock opened at $78.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.44 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.
In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $424,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,208,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $678,050.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,117.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,757. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTS. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000.
QTS Realty Trust Company Profile
QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.
