QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Reduced by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 655,851 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 26,435 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $88,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 95,426 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $254,000. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 13,019 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,808,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.41. 189,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,068,483. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

