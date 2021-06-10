Quiztok (QTCON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $45.57 Million

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded up 45.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 10th. During the last week, Quiztok has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar. Quiztok has a market cap of $45.57 million and $14.13 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quiztok coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0579 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quiztok Coin Profile

QTCON is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 786,425,336 coins. The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Quiztok

