Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Position Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,311,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.32% of Qurate Retail worth $15,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Qurate Retail by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Qurate Retail by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $13.56 on Thursday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on QRTEA. Bank of America began coverage on Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,662,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,283,809.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,500 shares of company stock worth $2,669,545. 11.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.