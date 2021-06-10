Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.950-1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.02 billion.Rackspace Technology also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.210-0.230 EPS.

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.84. The company had a trading volume of 31,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RXT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.95.

In other news, CFO Amar Maletira purchased 5,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,980.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,347,020.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Jones purchased 5,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,741.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 777,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,333,024.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 14,798 shares of company stock worth $274,954 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

