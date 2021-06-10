Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to announce sales of $58.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.11 million. Radius Health reported sales of $50.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year sales of $254.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $238.65 million to $264.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $306.99 million, with estimates ranging from $263.04 million to $343.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Radius Health.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.28 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RDUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Radius Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,154,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Radius Health by 20.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,611,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,625,000 after purchasing an additional 276,624 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Radius Health by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 324,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 153,837 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Radius Health by 100.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 297,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 149,360 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Radius Health in the first quarter valued at about $3,097,000.

Shares of Radius Health stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.75. 14,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,833. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $885.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.13.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radius Health (RDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.