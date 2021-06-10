Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $242,000 Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $102,566,000 after acquiring an additional 127,187 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $581.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $603.95. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $425.43 and a one year high of $689.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 151.73%. The company had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

