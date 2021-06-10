Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $303,000 in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Weis Markets by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 23,280 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Weis Markets by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Weis Markets by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 18,226 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Shares of WMK opened at $53.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.09. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.09.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 2.82%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.