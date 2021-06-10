Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,792,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,389,000 after buying an additional 270,131 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,454,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,187,000 after acquiring an additional 115,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 32,111 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 65,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $22.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $663.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.49. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.25.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.12 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki bought 6,274 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $150,199.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,397.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.