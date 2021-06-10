Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 882 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 8,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $1,199,622.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,454.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,998 in the last 90 days. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RETA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Reata Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $141.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.50. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.34 and a 52-week high of $186.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.05.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.44% and a negative net margin of 3,092.54%. The company’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 EPS for the current year.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.