Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RRC. TD Securities set a $6.00 target price on shares of Range Resources and gave the company a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Range Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.11.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $15.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.68.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Range Resources will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Range Resources news, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $583,936.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,737.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $517,204.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $126,472.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 857,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 540,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 964,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 490,871 shares in the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

