Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Range Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.11.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Shares of RRC stock opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.65. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.68.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $354,845.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $583,936.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at $565,737.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Range Resources by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,842,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $411,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,940 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,704,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,931,000 after acquiring an additional 824,724 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4,605.9% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,204,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,128,667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $42,649,000 after acquiring an additional 77,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Range Resources by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,857,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,849,000 after purchasing an additional 264,324 shares during the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.