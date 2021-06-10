Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Achieves Market Cap of $3.80 Million

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 10th. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $3.80 million and $66,019.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,706.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,538.04 or 0.06731112 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $616.53 or 0.01635093 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.65 or 0.00447266 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.76 or 0.00158483 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $273.64 or 0.00725729 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.09 or 0.00451105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006468 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.99 or 0.00373930 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,936,870,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

