Raymond James Comments on CES Energy Solutions Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for CES Energy Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$260.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.13 million.

CEU has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.51.

Shares of CEU stock opened at C$1.94 on Wednesday. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$0.64 and a one year high of C$1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$493.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.90.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director Thomas James Simons sold 32,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$58,432.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,771,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,983,918.09. Also, Director John Michael Hooks bought 96,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,560.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 978,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,632,133.31. Insiders sold 226,202 shares of company stock valued at $401,785 over the last 90 days.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.