Raymond James Comments on CES Energy Solutions Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for CES Energy Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.
CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$260.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.13 million.
Shares of CEU stock opened at C$1.94 on Wednesday. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$0.64 and a one year high of C$1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$493.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.90.
In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director Thomas James Simons sold 32,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$58,432.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,771,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,983,918.09. Also, Director John Michael Hooks bought 96,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,560.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 978,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,632,133.31. Insiders sold 226,202 shares of company stock valued at $401,785 over the last 90 days.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors
Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.