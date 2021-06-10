Raymond James Downgrades Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) to Market Perform

Raymond James cut shares of Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CFWFF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of CFWFF opened at $2.85 on Monday. Calfrac Well Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

