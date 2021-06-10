Raymond James Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.75 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.82.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at C$9.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.34. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$7.75 and a 1 year high of C$13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.88 billion and a PE ratio of 7.22.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.33 billion.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer John Lewis Sims sold 6,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total value of C$64,104.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,871 shares in the company, valued at C$175,493.22. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 166,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$1,660,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 963,347 shares in the company, valued at C$9,633,470. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,532 shares of company stock worth $2,310,843.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. This is a boost from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.90%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

